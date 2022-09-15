Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nadia Hussain shares hilarious TikTok video with Babar Ali

Nadia Hussain shares hilarious TikTok video with Babar Ali

Articles
Advertisement
Nadia Hussain shares hilarious TikTok video with Babar Ali

Nadia Hussain shares hilarious TikTok video with Babar Ali

Advertisement

In a new TikTok video, seasoned actor Babar Ali and supermodel Nadia Hussain Khan are winning hearts by showcasing their comedic sides.

Nadia’s Instagram account has shared the most recent TikTok video with actors from the entertainment industry. The “Benaam” star was gorgeous when she was coupled with Babar Ali. The hilarious couple was seen lip-syncing the words to a Kumar Sanu song from the Bollywood film “Dilwale,” “Kitna Haseen Chehra” (1994).

“Khoobsurti ka tax kis ko dena chahiye??  Me or @iambabaralii??. ???????????? ????????????. #nadiahussain #tiktok #funnymemes” captioned the Jalan actor.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Nadia Hussain Khan (@nadiahussain_khan)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Nadia Hussain Khan (@nadiahussain_khan)

Advertisement

In terms of work, Khan was most recently seen in “Benaam,” which also starred Anoushey Abbasi, Komal Meer, and Ghana Ali. Ali, on the other hand, is presently a part of the superpopular television series “Woh Pagal Si.”

Also Read

Nadia Hussain’s hilarious video goes viral
Nadia Hussain’s hilarious video goes viral

With her flawless acting abilities and stunning features, supermodel-turned-actor Nadia Hussain has...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story