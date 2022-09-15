Nadia Hussain shares hilarious TikTok video with Babar Ali

Nadia Hussain’s hilarious video goes viral
With her flawless acting abilities and stunning features, supermodel-turned-actor Nadia Hussain has...
In a new TikTok video, seasoned actor Babar Ali and supermodel Nadia Hussain Khan are winning hearts by showcasing their comedic sides.
Nadia’s Instagram account has shared the most recent TikTok video with actors from the entertainment industry. The “Benaam” star was gorgeous when she was coupled with Babar Ali. The hilarious couple was seen lip-syncing the words to a Kumar Sanu song from the Bollywood film “Dilwale,” “Kitna Haseen Chehra” (1994).
“Khoobsurti ka tax kis ko dena chahiye?? Me or @iambabaralii??. ???????????? ????????????. #nadiahussain #tiktok #funnymemes” captioned the Jalan actor.
In terms of work, Khan was most recently seen in “Benaam,” which also starred Anoushey Abbasi, Komal Meer, and Ghana Ali. Ali, on the other hand, is presently a part of the superpopular television series “Woh Pagal Si.”
