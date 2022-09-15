Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce was unfortunate says Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna spoke about the reports on his son-in-law Naga Chaitanya and ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The couple announced their separation last year.

Nagarjuna said that it’s out of their lives now and they can’t mope about it.

Even after they announced their split last year, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and his son, actor Naga Chaitanya, have been the subject of reports. In a recent interview, Nagarjuna addressed the issue of whether or not it troubles him. Chaitanya had an “unfortunate” experience, according to Nagarjuna, who also said that it is no longer a part of their life.

A part of Samantha’s statement read, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay (Chaitanya) and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.”

Nagarjuna said, “He is happy, that’s all I see. That’s good enough for me. It’s an experience that happened to him. Unfortunate. We can’t keep moping about it. It’s gone. It’s out of our lives. So I hope it will be out of everybody’s life.”

