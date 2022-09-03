Nagarjuna blesses Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s child

At the Brahmastra promotional event in Hyderabad on Friday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted blushing.

At the Brahmastra promotional event in Hyderabad on Friday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted blushing as their on-screen co-star Nagarjuna made a heartfelt wish for their unborn child. A “beautiful child” who would grow to be even bigger than the two actors was what the senior actor hoped for them.

Addressing Alia and Ranbir, Nagarjuna said on stage, “What do I say to these two people? I have seen them since their childhood. They have been my colleagues in this film. We crossed the borders of age and became friends. It was wonderful knowing them.”

He added, “They are one of the most incredible talents in this country right now, it’s incredible that they both got attracted to each other. From all the Telugu people, from all the people on this stage, from everybody I know, we wish that you have a beautiful child and who’s going to be bigger than both of you together.”

At the occasion, Alia also proudly displayed the back of her pink sharara, which included the phrase “baby on board.” After getting married on April 14 of this year, Alia and Ranbir revealed on June 27 that the former is expecting the couple’s first child. The actor posted images from an ultrasound session along with the caption, “Our baby… arriving soon.”

Along with their Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy and co-producer Karan Johar, Alia and Ranbir were present. After the major event, which was scheduled to take place at Ramoji Film City, was postponed at the last minute. As well as the location changed to a hotel for a smaller celebration, director SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR also joined them in promoting the movie.

Amitabh Bachchan also plays a significant role in Brahmastra. On September 9, it will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada cinemas. The movie is helmed by Ayan Mukerji.