Naimal Khawar looks elegant as she leaves for night out with Friends

Naimal Khawar looks elegant as she leaves for night out

After a brief absence from the public eye, former actress Naimal Khawar is now once again in the spotlight. Prior to this, the actress concentrated all of her efforts on parenting her son while only using social media sometimes.

Khawar was recently seen heading to the movies with her boy scout. Well, who wouldn’t desire a picture session if the theater’s lighting was excellent?

She can be seen alongside her friends Usman Mukhtar and Uzair Jaswal in the other photos. They are all smiling and having a good time as they take a selfie.

Check out the stunning pictures here!

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

When Naimal noticed the stunning light pattern at the movie theatre, she also felt the urge for a snap picture session. The Ana actress looked stunning in a peach gown and churidar.

