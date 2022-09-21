Naimal Khawar shares adorable photos with husband Hamza Abbasi’s

Naimal Khawar posted photos of herself with Hamza Ali Abbasi and left her fans in awe.

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram.

Fans get inspiration from this loving and beautiful couple.

Since getting married, the well-known pair Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar have been the buzz of the town. The couple surprised everyone in August 2019 when their wedding invitation went viral on social media.

The adorable couple has a talent for remaining in news headlines even when we don’t see them on our television screens, sometimes through their captivated photos and other times by their perfect sense of style.

Took to Instagram, the Anaa actress posted photos of herself with Hamza Ali Abbasi and left her fans in awe. She posted the captions, “The much needed getaway.”

Take a look!

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

