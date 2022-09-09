Advertisement
Edition: English
Naseem Shah auctioned off the bat which used to win PAKvAFG 

Articles
  • Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one run to reach the Asia Cup 2022 final.
  • Naseem Shah hit two back-to-back sixes in the final over to secure victory.
  • The bat that he used to hit the winning runs will be auctioned off for charity.
Pacer Naseem Shah has won the hearts of cricket fans once more, this time for demonstrating his superb bat abilities as he turned the tables on Afghanistan in the final over, securing an improbable win for Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 event.

When the last Pakistani partnership was on the crease, the 19-year-old seamer saved the day by slamming two back-to-back sixes in the final over to take victory from the jaws of defeat and send his team to the tournament final.

The cricket bat that Naseem Shah used to hit the winning shots is now being auctioned off for a charity cause.

After borrowing the bat from Mohammad Husnain on the crease, the youthful pacer showcased his magic strokes.

Husnain has now given the six-hitting bat to Shah, who has declared that it will be auctioned off to benefit flood victims in Pakistan.

He stated that he will contribute half of the proceeds from the auction to flood relief efforts.

Take a look at the video below:

Flash floods caused by unusual monsoon rains have killed over 1,340 people and injured thousands more, with large parts of Pakistan submerged.

Over 33 million people have been affected by the floods in the South Asian country, with Balochistan and Sindh suffering the most.

