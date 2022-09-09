Naseem Shah, a young player, led Pakistan to a thrilling Asia Cup victory over Afghanistan. In the most elegant of ways, Naseem dashed the Afghans’ hopes just as the game began to swing in their favor!

In the Asia Cup’s Super 4, Pakistan and Afghanistan faced off against one another. Pakistan, which had won the toss, decided to bat first, confusing the Afghanis with their lethal bowling attack. One wicket each was taken by Naseem, Hasnain, Shadab, and Nawaz, while Haris Rauf secured two for the squad.

Few people are aware of the terrible circumstances in which Naseem Shah made his Pakistani debut at the international level.

Right before his first game in Australia, the fiery Pakistani bowler had to deal with the death of his mother.

“When I went for my international debut, the night before that match the team management came to me and told me that my mother has passed away,” Naseem shares his heart-breaking start to his career. “I just fainted at that moment and I was unable to understand that what actually happened. I tried my best to attend my mother’s funeral but unfortunately I could not as I was far away from my homeland.”

The cause of the death of Naseem Shah’s mother was a heart arrest. In order to make it back in time for the janaza, 16-year-old Naseem had to attend her burial via video call.