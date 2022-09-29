Nasir Adeeb unveils the fee of ‘Maula Jatt’ script-writing 

Nasir Adeeb is a Pakistani scriptwriter who has written most film scripts to date.

He is known for writing Punjabi films for Lollywood, but Maula Jatt made him very well-known.

The great writer also talked about how important it is, to be honest in the field.

Advertisement

Revered Nasir Adeeb The Pakistani scriptwriter who has written the most film scripts to date is known for writing Punjabi films for Lollywood.

Adeeb has also written a lot of novels, but when he wrote Maula Jatt in 1979, it made him very well-known. Adeeb says that Maula Jatt is written against the system, which is one of the main reasons it has become a cult classic.

Mustafa Qureshi and Sultan Rahi were in the first movie. During a recent interview, Adeeb said how much he was paid for writing the script.

During his appearance on The Super Over with Ahmed Ali Butt, he was asked how much he asked Sarwar Bhatti for Maula Jutt. In response, Adeeb said that the original blockbuster paid him “approximately 7 thousand rupees (in 1979)”

Butt then asked, “What did you ask Bilal Lashari for?” Nasir Adeeb replied, “I demanded 10 lacs from Bilal Lashari but he gave me 15 lac rupees.”

Check out the video below:

Advertisement

The great writer also talked about how important it is, to be honest in the field.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is the follow-up to Maula Jatt, for those who don’t know. The first project is directed by Bilal Lashari, and Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi are both in it.

Also Read Trailer of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ breaks records The Legend of Maula Jatt, directed by Bilal Lashari, gained millions of...