Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nasir Adeeb unveils the fee of ‘Maula Jatt’ script-writing 

Nasir Adeeb unveils the fee of ‘Maula Jatt’ script-writing 

Articles
Advertisement
Nasir Adeeb unveils the fee of ‘Maula Jatt’ script-writing 

Fawad Khan reveals he faced problems in speaking Punjabi

Advertisement
  • Nasir Adeeb is a Pakistani scriptwriter who has written most film scripts to date.
  • He is known for writing Punjabi films for Lollywood, but Maula Jatt made him very well-known.
  • The great writer also talked about how important it is, to be honest in the field.
Advertisement

Revered Nasir Adeeb The Pakistani scriptwriter who has written the most film scripts to date is known for writing Punjabi films for Lollywood.

Adeeb has also written a lot of novels, but when he wrote Maula Jatt in 1979, it made him very well-known. Adeeb says that Maula Jatt is written against the system, which is one of the main reasons it has become a cult classic.

Mustafa Qureshi and Sultan Rahi were in the first movie. During a recent interview, Adeeb said how much he was paid for writing the script.

During his appearance on The Super Over with Ahmed Ali Butt, he was asked how much he asked Sarwar Bhatti for Maula Jutt. In response, Adeeb said that the original blockbuster paid him “approximately 7 thousand rupees (in 1979)”

Butt then asked, “What did you ask Bilal Lashari for?” Nasir Adeeb replied, “I demanded 10 lacs from Bilal Lashari but he gave me 15 lac rupees.”

Check out the video below:

Advertisement

The great writer also talked about how important it is, to be honest in the field.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is the follow-up to Maula Jatt, for those who don’t know. The first project is directed by Bilal Lashari, and Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi are both in it.

Also Read

Trailer of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ breaks records
Trailer of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ breaks records

The Legend of Maula Jatt, directed by Bilal Lashari, gained millions of...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
LaKeith Stanfield announces engagement to Kasmere Trice
LaKeith Stanfield announces engagement to Kasmere Trice
Julia Lemigova responds to Martina Navratilova's cancer diagnosis
Julia Lemigova responds to Martina Navratilova's cancer diagnosis
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani return from Dubai vacation
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani return from Dubai vacation
Sonam Kapoor shares sweet picture of husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu
Sonam Kapoor shares sweet picture of husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu
Sheezan Khan's lawyer claims Tunisha Sharma's mom tried to strangle her
Sheezan Khan's lawyer claims Tunisha Sharma's mom tried to strangle her
Gauahar Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow
Gauahar Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story