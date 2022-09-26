Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares a rare picture of his daughter Shora

Meet Shora, the actress Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter.

The actor, who hardly ever tweets intimate photos, shared a glimpse of his daughter on Daughter’s Day.

He wrote, “There is nothing more precious than your smile, happiest Daughters’ Day, Shora,” he wrote and added a red heart emoticon.

Shora is seen grinning for the camera in the image. Although it appears to be a cropped version of a photo, it was sufficient to please his supporters. A fan took to the comment section and said, “Awwwwww she so beautiful… blessings!” Many also pointed out the resemblance between the father-daughter. “Facial expressions look very similar to Nawaz bhai,” someone commented. Another one added, “She has ur eyes.”

In 2009, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui got married. In 2011, the couple had their daughter Shora. They are also the parents of Yaani, their son.

Speaking of Shora, Nawazuddin already shared his daughter’s response to his drag appearance in the upcoming movie Haddi. Nawazuddin said that when Shora first noticed the actor disguised as a woman, she became agitated.

However, things improved and he said “She now knows that it’s for a role and is fine now. I must say this, after this experience, I have huge respect for actresses who do this on a daily basis.”

Last seen in the Heropanti 2 movie with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. On his pipeline, he has a number of projects scheduled. This contains Haddi, Bole Chudiya, and Tiku Weds Sheru by Kangana Ranaut. He also appears in Noorani Chehra, the Bollywood debut of vocalist Nupur Sanon. The actor will appear in Johira Sara Ra Ra as well.

In addition to these, Nawazuddin will be starring in the upcoming Hollywood independent film Laxman Lope. It will be centered around Christmas and directed by Roberto Girault. By the end of 2022, the actor is anticipated to begin shooting the movie in the US.