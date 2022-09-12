Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Lives Season 2 starring Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh premiered on Netflix on September 2,

Just a few days ago, Karan Johar posted on Instagram that the show is trending globally.

Addressing the trolls, Karan Johar wrote that they can keep trolling, but the fact remains that the show is being massively viewed.

Neelam Kothari responded to the trolling by saying that some people are going to enjoy the program while others are going to detest it in an exclusive interview.

Neelam Kothari said that she is pleased with the show’s success as well as the fact that they tried something new and exposed themselves to criticism. She continued by saying that season 2 of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is no exception to the rule that any television programme or motion picture will have its detractors and supporters.

Karan Johar had recently said on Instagram that he had “never dreamed there would be a day where these fantastic pals of mine would be trending internationally! Put things into perspective, then! Of course it’s embarrassing! also bingy Obviously, it is a guilty pleasure ( pleasure is still pleasure ) Of course it could look pristine and manufactured (aren’t we all?)

