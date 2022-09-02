Advertisement
Neetu Kapoor expresses her loss for late actor Rishi Kapoor

  • Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s love story was nothing short of a fairy tale.
  •  The Amar Akbar Anthony stars touch many hearts till date.
  • The duo managed to face challenges that life threw at them with ease.
Neetu Kapoor and late entertainer Rishi Kapoor’s romantic tale was downright a fantasy. Their youngster sentiment had changed into an unshakable relationship wherein the pair figured out how to confront difficulties that life tossed at them easily.

One of the most notable onscreen and off-screen coordinates, the Amar Akbar Anthony stars contact numerous hearts till date.

In any case, in a sad new development, Neetu Kapoor lost her better half Rishi Kapoor in April 2020 to malignant growth.

As the country celebrates 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, the Bollywood big deal are additionally commending the celebration with incredible ceremony and show.

On the exceptional event, Neetu Kapoor shared a legacy image of her darling spouse and late unbelievable entertainer Rishi Kapoor standing tall alongside his close family in the edge.

The casing has Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her girl Samara Sahni. In the Instagram story shared by Neetu Kapoor today, she decided to keep the casing nearby while offering petitions to Bappa.

For the unversed, it’s been a year since Rishi left us for the magnificent habitation in 2020.

The miserable destruction of Kapoor senior sent shockwaves the country over including his family, fans, and well-wishers.

The ‘Bobby’ entertainer fought Leukemia (blood malignant growth) for quite a long time prior to dying at HN Reliance clinic in Mumbai on April 30.

The entertainer second to none went through treatment for it in New York for a year.

He is made due by his significant other and entertainer Neetu Kapoor, youngsters Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and entertainer Ranbir Kapoor.

During his difficult stretches, Neetu stood like a stone behind him. The two common an extraordinary bond and gave several objectives.

