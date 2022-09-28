Neetu Kapoor has special wish for Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Neetu Kapoor wished her son a happy birthday with a never-before-seen photo.

Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday is today, thus the Kapoor family is having a party.

Neetu and Sunny Kaushal will play mother and son in a new film.

Neetu Kapoor shared an unseen picture with Ranbir Kapoor to wish him on his birthday

Fans are gushing over the Brahmastra star on social media and are posting well wishes for the musician. But his mother, Neetu Kapoor, has one particular wish that transcends all others.

The veteran actress sent her son a never-before-seen photo and a handwritten note wishing him a happy birthday. She even acknowledged missing Rishi Kapoor in her message.

Neetu Kapoor posted a photo of herself on her Instagram account looking stunning in a yellow kurta and white palazzo. Ranbir Kapoor was standing behind the actress as she sat on a stool. She leaned in close to his son, who was dressed sharply in a black and white striped t-shirt, dark cargo pants, and a denim jacket. In the photograph, they were both grinning.

Sharing this cute image, Neetu wrote, “This has been quite an milestone year for You for US !!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest proudest im sure he is orchestrating from up there !!! Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana you are my Shakti Astra 🫶#bestfriend #strength.”

Neetu Kapoor recently announced a new project on her Instagram account and said she will be working with Sunny Kaushal on a feature film. In addition, Shraddha Srinath will play the lead.

The yet-to-be-titled film will depict the lovely and relatable bond between a mother and her kid as it tells the tale of a boy coming of age. Neetu and Sunny will play mother and son in the movie.

There are a few interesting projects that Ranbir Kapoor is working on. He will soon be featured with Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Additionally, he is in Shraddha Kapoor’s unnamed Luv Ranjan follow-up.