Neetu Kapoor shares her honest review of ‘Brahmastra’ with Ayan

On Thursday night, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a lavish screening of “Brahmastra” for family. Neetu Kapoor attended a “Brahmastra” screening alongside Mahesh Bhatt and Shaheen.

At the special screening of the movie, Neetu Kapoor, who was extremely taken by “Brahmastra,” did not hold back in telling director Ayan Mukerji about it. Following the viewing, a brief video of Neetu applauding the movie online has since surfaced.

In the video, Neetu was heard telling Ayan, “The ending is gripping and outstanding but initially… it takes time (to build). But once the film takes off…”

In the video, Ayan was seen attentively taking in her comments. ‘Brahmastra’ recorded a potent opening number before it was released. Up till Wednesday, the movie had received almost Rs 18 crore in advance bookings.

Speaking about the box office game, Ranbir had previously shared, “We cannot take these figures and all seriously because till the audience doesn’t see the film, the game doesn’t begin. The film is made for the audience. I think on Friday, we will get to know where we are, kitne paani ke andar hain (how well we will fare). But the feeling is, of course, positive. We have come as Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale Le Jaayenge, asking you, ‘come watch our movie!’ That’s all.”