Neetu Kapoor turns into a cheerleader for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

The famous daughter, who works as a jewellery designer, is currently drawing notice thanks to her most recent appearance at London Fashion Week.

At London Fashion Week, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni walked the runway to promote her exclusive Riddhima x Punjab Jewellers line.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the daughter of Neetu Kapoor and the late actor Rishi Kapoor, has never taken part in Bollywood or sought the limelight like the rest of her family.

The pleased mother posted views of her daughter’s ramp walk on her official Instagram account. Both Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and the little girl who is accompanying her may be seen wearing sequined clothing in the footage. Riddhima may be seen accessorising her appearance with a spectacular uncut diamond necklace from the line and big sunglasses. Later, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also strutted her stuff down the runway for Helen Anthony, and she was spotted donning an enormous long coat and a pair of matching pants.

Regarding Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s professional life, she established the jewellery line Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Jewellery, which specialised in both understated and bold decorations. Riddhima is married to businessman Bharath Sahni, and the two are the proud parents of a girl named Samara.

Contrarily, Neetu Kapoor made a triumphant return to the big screen with the recent hit JugJugg Jeeyo. The actress received glowing accolades for her portrayal as Geeta Sahni in Raj Mehta’s movie, a middle-aged Punjabi lady who is deceived by her husband. She will soon be featured in Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath’s unnamed Milind Dhaimade movie. The nuances of a mother’s connection with her daughter, who is portrayed in the film as a coming-of-age story, are the main focus.

