Neetu Kapoor wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday

The actress turns 41 today. Bebo remains a popular Bollywood actress after 20 years. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s portrayal in Laal Singh Chaddha got amazing reviews. The actress’ career choices and popularity illustrate age is only a number. Fans and well-wishers are wishing Kareena a happy birthday today.

Chachi Neetu Kapoor wished her niece on Instagram. The senior actress posted a photo with Bebo on Instagram and wished her a happy birthday. Kareena looks beautiful in her white kurti. Silver jhumkas and a bindi complemented her ethnic outfit. Neetu Kapoor wears a blue kurti with silver jewellery.

Kareena Kapoor is her parents’ daughter. Neetu Kapoor is Randhir Kapoor’s brother Rishi Kapoor’s wife. The actress is close with Rishi, Neetu, and their children, Riddhima and Ranbir.

The actress is married to Saif Ali Khan. Taimur and Jeh are their sons. The Devotion of Suspect X will be Kareena’s digital debut. Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma star in Sujoy Ghosh’s Netflix film.

