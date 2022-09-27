Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Neetu Kapoor wishes son-in-law Bharat Sahni on his birthday

Neetu Kapoor wishes son-in-law Bharat Sahni on his birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Neetu Kapoor wishes son-in-law Bharat Sahni on his birthday

Neetu Kapoor wishes son-in-law Bharat Sahni on his birthday

Advertisement
  • The 27th was Bharat Sahni’s 43rd birthday.
  • Friends and Bollywood stars wished the Delhi-based businessman.
  • Neetu Kapoor, his mother-in-law, sent a nice message.
Advertisement

The 27th was Bharat Sahni’s 43rd birthday. Friends and Bollywood stars wished the Delhi-based businessman. Neetu Kapoor, his mother-in-law, sent a nice message. Neetu posted an Instagram video of her and her son-in-law dancing to Rajasthani folk music to celebrate. Both look delighted while singing along.

Neetu shared the video and wished @brat.man “many good times” Riddhima Kapoor Sahni responded to the post with “Cutest” and multiple heart emojis. Saba Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan’s sister, wished Sahni “Happy Birthday.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Advertisement

Riddhima’s mother, Neetu, said her daughter’s love tale “She met Delhi-based Bharat Sahni in London. Three years passed. Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) inquired if they still felt the same after a year. Now they’re getting married. Bharat sends me flowers whenever we meet.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a Delhi-based jeweller and Bharat Sahni is a businessman. Riddhima, 25, married Bharat on January 25, 2006. The designer noted in an interview, “Two-way street: marriage. You and your lover can’t keep expecting. Friendship is more vital than give-and-take. My spouse and I started as friends, then became romantically involved, then married. We’re now married and wonderful pals.”

After marrying Bharat in 2006, Riddhima relocated to Delhi.

Also Read

Neetu Kapoor cheers Alia Bhatt for ‘Heart of Stone’ first look 
Neetu Kapoor cheers Alia Bhatt for ‘Heart of Stone’ first look 

Alia Bhatt's movie, "Heart of Stone," got its first look on Saturday....

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kanye West: When Olivia Munn pulled 'Kanye stunt' on Taylor Swift
Kanye West: When Olivia Munn pulled 'Kanye stunt' on Taylor Swift
Feroze Khan criticized for celebrating New Year
Feroze Khan criticized for celebrating New Year
Prince William, Kate Middleton alerted ahead of Harry's memoir release
Prince William, Kate Middleton alerted ahead of Harry's memoir release
T.J. Holmes fell in love with the co-host over a year ago
T.J. Holmes fell in love with the co-host over a year ago
Kiran Tabeir's new lovely pictures with Daughter
Kiran Tabeir's new lovely pictures with Daughter
Pakistani celebrities wishes for new year 2023
Pakistani celebrities wishes for new year 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story