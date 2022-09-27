Neetu Kapoor wishes son-in-law Bharat Sahni on his birthday

The 27th was Bharat Sahni’s 43rd birthday.

The 27th was Bharat Sahni’s 43rd birthday. Friends and Bollywood stars wished the Delhi-based businessman. Neetu Kapoor, his mother-in-law, sent a nice message. Neetu posted an Instagram video of her and her son-in-law dancing to Rajasthani folk music to celebrate. Both look delighted while singing along.

Neetu shared the video and wished @brat.man “many good times” Riddhima Kapoor Sahni responded to the post with “Cutest” and multiple heart emojis. Saba Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan’s sister, wished Sahni “Happy Birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Riddhima’s mother, Neetu, said her daughter’s love tale “She met Delhi-based Bharat Sahni in London. Three years passed. Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) inquired if they still felt the same after a year. Now they’re getting married. Bharat sends me flowers whenever we meet.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a Delhi-based jeweller and Bharat Sahni is a businessman. Riddhima, 25, married Bharat on January 25, 2006. The designer noted in an interview, “Two-way street: marriage. You and your lover can’t keep expecting. Friendship is more vital than give-and-take. My spouse and I started as friends, then became romantically involved, then married. We’re now married and wonderful pals.”

After marrying Bharat in 2006, Riddhima relocated to Delhi.