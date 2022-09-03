Neha Dhupia makes stylish statement in her Anarkali outfit

Since winning the Femina Miss India 2002 competition, Neha Dhupia has ruled the nation’s fashion sector for many years.

Since winning the Femina Miss India 2002 competition, Neha Dhupia has ruled the nation’s fashion sector for many years. Neha Dhupia’s aesthetic tends to lean toward perfection. The performer is continually playing with her appearance and succeeds in turning heads. The actress recently wrote a sweet message to her favourite daughter thanking her for encouraging her to choose the clothes at such a young age and sharing a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The Singh is King actor’s most recent post showed her looking stunning in ethnic attire and acing the scene. Neha chose to dress in a light pink Anarkali with a hint of blue to create an airy look. She accentuated her appearance with understated makeup and complemented her clothing with her smooth, waves. Her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi received a unique message from her in which she stated, “My baby girl taught me how to love #pink all over again… “#ganpatibappamorya” was written beside a love emoji.

Femina Miss India 2002 winner Neha Dhupia moved to Mumbai to try her luck in the acting business. She made her cinematic debut with the 2003 movie Qayamat, which came out a year later.

Neha has appeared in a number of movies to date, including Julie, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Chup Chup Ke, De Dana Dan, Tumhari Sulu, Lust Stories, Helicopter Eela, Sanak, and A Thursday. She and actor Angad Bedi were married in 2018. Mehr and Guriq, the couple’s children, are a blessing. She has also held a position of authority within the MTV Roadies since Season 14.

