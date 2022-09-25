Netflix dismisses the unofficial musical lawsuit for “Bridgerton”

Netflix’s legal action against the producers has been dismissed.

The streaming company sued them in July.

Netflix withdrew from the case one day after they were expected to respond.

Advertisement

Netflix’s legal action against the producers of the unofficial Bridgerton musical has been dismissed.

Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, a Grammy-winning songwriting duo, were sued by Netflix in July for staging and profiting from a live performance of “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album Live in Concert” at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

As per the deadline, Netflix first supported the live musical while it was shown online for free, but as it became a successful company, Netflix started to voice concerns and filed a lawsuit.

On September 20 in the UK’s Albert Hall, the unofficial Bridgerton musical performance was not held as planned.

Plaintiffs Netflix Worldwide Entertainment, LLC and Netflix Studios, LLC hereby dismiss this suit with prejudice, according to a filing made by Netflix on September 23 in federal court in Washington, DC.

One day after Barlow and Bear were expected to respond to the initial complaint, Netflix withdrew from the case. However, they didn’t submit any response and instead cancelled the show.

Advertisement

Bridgerton’s third season, which will center on the Penelope and Colin plotline, is still in the works..

Also Read