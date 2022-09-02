Netflix forthcoming releases: List of Movies, TV shows dropping in September.

Netflix pledges to release both new and worthwhile films and series.

The streaming behemoth has brought the best movies and shows to screens.

List of Netflix movies:

September 1st:

Fenced In – Netflix Film

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight’s Tale

A Little Princess

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Friday After Next

He’s Just Not That Into You

The Italian Job

John Q

Just Friends

Little Nicky

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

The Notebook

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

This Is 40

September 2nd

The Festival of Troubadours – Netflix Film

September 5th

September 6th

Get Smart With Money – Netflix Documentary

Untold: The Race of the Century – Netflix Documentary

September 8th

Diorama – Netflix Film

September 9th

No Limit – Netflix Film

September 13th

September 14th

Broad Peak – Netflix Film

The Catholic School – Netflix Film

September 16th

Do Revenge – Netflix Film

I Used to Be Famous – Netflix Film

Jogi – Netflix Film

Mirror, Mirror – Netflix Film

This Is the End

September 21st

September 22nd

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone – Netflix Documentary

September 23rd

A Jazzman’s Blues – Netflix Film

ATHENA – Netflix Film

Lou – Netflix Film

September 24th

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy – Netflix Film

September 26th

September 27th

Elysium

The Munsters

September 28th

Blonde – Netflix Film

Inheritance

September 30th

Anikulapo – Netflix Film

Rainbow – Netflix Film

What We Leave Behind

List of TV shows:

September 1st

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN, episodes 13–24 – Netflix Anime

Liss Pereira: Adulting – Netflix Comedy

Off the Hook – Netflix Series

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, season two – Netflix Family

Story Time Book: Read-Along, season one

September 2nd

Buy My House – Netflix Series

Devil in Ohio – Netflix Series

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, season two – Netflix Series

Fakes – Netflix Series

Ivy + Bean – Netflix Family

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go – Netflix Family

You’re Nothing Special – Netflix Series

September 3rd

Little Women – Netflix Series

Call the Midwife, series 11

Cocomelon, season 6 – Netflix Family

Once Upon a Small Town – Netflix Series

September 6th

Bee and PuppyCat – Netflix Family

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth – Netflix Comedy

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy – Netflix Comedy

September 7th

Chef’s Table: Pizza – Netflix Documentary

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer – Netflix Documentary

September 8th

September 9th

Cobra Kai, season five – Netflix Series

Merlí. Sapere Aude, season two – Netflix Series

September 12th

Ada Twist, Scientist, season three – Netflix Family

September 13th

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum – Netflix Comedy

In the Dark, season four

September 14th

El Rey, Vicente Fernández – Netflix Series

Heartbreak High – Netflix Series

The Lørenskog Disappearance – Netflix Series

Sins of Our Mother – Netflix Documentary

September 15th

Dogs in Space, season two – Netflix Family

Intervention, season 21

Terim – Netflix Documentary

September 16th

The Brave Ones – Netflix Series

Drifting Home – Netflix Anime

Fate: The Winx Saga, season two – Netflix Series

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance – Netflix Family

Santo – Netflix Series

September 19th

September 20th

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream – Netflix Comedy

September 21st

Designing Miami – Netflix Series

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam – Netflix Documentary

Iron Chef Mexico – Netflix Series

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist – Netflix Documentary

September 22nd

Karma’s World, season four – Netflix Family

Snabba Cash, season two – Netflix Series

Thai Cave Rescue – Netflix Series

September 23rd

The Girls at the Black – Netflix Series

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega, season two – Netflix Series

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles – Netflix Family

September 24th

Dynasty, season 5

September 26h

September 27th

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy – Netflix Comedy

September 28th

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga – Netflix Documentary

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, season six – Netflix Series

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil, season two – Netflix Series

September 29th

The Empress – Netflix Series

September 30th

Floor is Lava, season three – Netflix Series

Human Playground – Netflix Series

Phantom Pups – Netflix Family

