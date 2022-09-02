Advertisement
  • Netflix forthcoming releases: List of Movies, TV shows dropping in September.
  • Netflix pledges to release both new and worthwhile films and series.
  • The streaming behemoth has brought the best movies and shows to screens.
Netflix forthcoming releases: In September, Netflix offers intriguing films and TV episodes to binge-watch. Netflix pledges to release both new and worthwhile films and series.

As a surprise for viewers who are spending the last days of summer curled up on their comfortable couches, binge-watching their favourite shows and movies with coffee and their favourite foods, the streaming behemoth has brought the best movies and shows to screens.

List of Netflix movies:

September 1st:

  • Fenced In – Netflix Film
  • Love in the Villa – Netflix Film
  • A Cinderella Story
  • A Clockwork Orange
  • A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
  • A Knight’s Tale
  • A Little Princess
  • American Beauty
  • Austin Powers in Goldmember
  • Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
  • Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
  • Barbie Mermaid Power
  • The Bridges of Madison County
  • Clueless
  • Despicable Me
  • Despicable Me 2
  • Dolphin Tale 2
  • Friday After Next
  • He’s Just Not That Into You
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • The Italian Job
  • John Q
  • Just Friends
  • Little Nicky
  • Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
  • Next Friday
  • The Notebook
  • Resident Evil
  • Resident Evil: Apocalypse
  • Resident Evil: Retribution
  • Road House
  • Save the Last Dance
  • Scarface
  • Snow White & the Huntsman
  • This Is 40

September 2nd

  • The Festival of Troubadours – Netflix Film

September 5th

  • Vampire Academy
September 6th

  • Get Smart With Money – Netflix Documentary
  • Untold: The Race of the Century – Netflix Documentary
September 8th

  • Diorama – Netflix Film

September 9th

  • End of the Road – Netflix Film
  • No Limit – Netflix Film

September 13th

  • Colette
September 14th

  • Broad Peak – Netflix Film
  • The Catholic School – Netflix Film
September 16th

  • Do Revenge – Netflix Film
  • I Used to Be Famous – Netflix Film
  • Jogi – Netflix Film
  • Mirror, Mirror – Netflix Film
  • Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard – Netflix Documentary
  • This Is the End

September 21st

  • The Perfumier – Netflix Film
September 22nd

  • The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone – Netflix Documentary

September 23rd

  • A Jazzman’s Blues – Netflix Film
  • ATHENA – Netflix Film
  • Lou – Netflix Film

September 24th

  • Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy – Netflix Film

September 26th

  • A Trip to Infinity – Netflix Documentary
September 27th

  • Elysium
  • The Munsters
September 28th

  • Blonde – Netflix Film
  • Inheritance

September 30th

  • Anikulapo – Netflix Film
  • Rainbow – Netflix Film
  • What We Leave Behind

List of TV shows:

September 1st

  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN, episodes 13–24 – Netflix Anime
  • Liss Pereira: Adulting – Netflix Comedy
  • Off the Hook – Netflix Series
  • Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, season two – Netflix Family
  • I Survived a Crime, season one
  • Story Time Book: Read-Along, season one

September 2nd

  • Buy My House – Netflix Series
  • Dated and Related – Netflix Series
  • Devil in Ohio – Netflix Series
  • Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, season two – Netflix Series
  • Fakes – Netflix Series
  • Ivy + Bean – Netflix Family
  • Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go – Netflix Family
  • Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance – Netflix Family
  • You’re Nothing Special – Netflix Series

September 3rd

  • Little Women – Netflix Series
  • September 5
  • Call the Midwife, series 11
  • Cocomelon, season 6 – Netflix Family
  • Once Upon a Small Town – Netflix Series

September 6th

  • Bee and PuppyCat – Netflix Family
  • Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth – Netflix Comedy
  • Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy – Netflix Comedy

September 7th

  • Chef’s Table: Pizza – Netflix Documentary
  • Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer – Netflix Documentary

September 8th

  • Entrapped – Netflix Series

September 9th

  • Cobra Kai, season five – Netflix Series
  • Merlí. Sapere Aude, season two – Netflix Series
  • Narco-Saints – Netflix Series

September 12th

  • Ada Twist, Scientist, season three – Netflix Family
September 13th

  • Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum – Netflix Comedy
  • In the Dark, season four

September 14th

  • El Rey, Vicente Fernández – Netflix Series
  • Heartbreak High – Netflix Series
  • The Lørenskog Disappearance – Netflix Series
  • Sins of Our Mother – Netflix Documentary
September 15th

  • Dogs in Space, season two – Netflix Family
  • Intervention, season 21
  • Terim – Netflix Documentary
September 16th

  • The Brave Ones – Netflix Series
  • Drifting Home – Netflix Anime
  • Fate: The Winx Saga, season two – Netflix Series
  • Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance – Netflix Family
  • Love Is Blind: After the Altar, season two – Netflix Series
  • Santo – Netflix Series

September 19th

  • Go Dog Go, season three – Netflix Family
September 20th

  • Patton Oswalt: We All Scream – Netflix Comedy

September 21st

  • Designing Miami – Netflix Series
  • Fortune Seller: A TV Scam – Netflix Documentary
  • Iron Chef Mexico – Netflix Series
  • The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist – Netflix Documentary
September 22nd

  • Karma’s World, season four – Netflix Family
  • Snabba Cash, season two – Netflix Series
  • Thai Cave Rescue – Netflix Series
September 23rd

  • The Girls at the Black – Netflix Series
  • Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega, season two – Netflix Series
  • Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles – Netflix Family
September 24th

  • Dynasty, season 5

September 26h

  • My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, chapter two – Netflix Family

September 27th

  • Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy – Netflix Comedy
September 28th

  • Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga – Netflix Documentary
  • Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, season six – Netflix Series
  • Too Hot to Handle: Brazil, season two – Netflix Series
September 29th

  • The Empress – Netflix Series

September 30th

  • Entergalactic – Netflix Special
  • Floor is Lava, season three – Netflix Series
  • Human Playground – Netflix Series
  • Phantom Pups – Netflix Family

