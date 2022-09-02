Netflix forthcoming releases: List of Movies, TV shows dropping in September.
Netflix pledges to release both new and worthwhile films and series.
The streaming behemoth has brought the best movies and shows to screens.
Advertisement
Netflix forthcoming releases: In September, Netflix offers intriguing films and TV episodes to binge-watch. Netflix pledges to release both new and worthwhile films and series.
As a surprise for viewers who are spending the last days of summer curled up on their comfortable couches, binge-watching their favourite shows and movies with coffee and their favourite foods, the streaming behemoth has brought the best movies and shows to screens.
List of Netflix movies:
September 1st:
Fenced In – Netflix Film
Advertisement
Love in the Villa – Netflix Film
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
A Knight’s Tale
A Little Princess
Advertisement
American Beauty
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Barbie Mermaid Power
The Bridges of Madison County
Advertisement
Clueless
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dolphin Tale 2
Friday After Next
He’s Just Not That Into You
Advertisement
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Italian Job
John Q
Just Friends
Little Nicky
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Advertisement
Next Friday
The Notebook
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road House
Advertisement
Save the Last Dance
Scarface
Snow White & the Huntsman
This Is 40
September 2nd
Advertisement
The Festival of Troubadours – Netflix Film
September 5th
Vampire Academy
Advertisement
September 6th
Get Smart With Money – Netflix Documentary
Untold: The Race of the Century – Netflix Documentary
Advertisement
September 8th
Diorama – Netflix Film
September 9th
Advertisement
End of the Road – Netflix Film
No Limit – Netflix Film
September 13th
Colette
Advertisement
September 14th
Broad Peak – Netflix Film
The Catholic School – Netflix Film
Advertisement
September 16th
Do Revenge – Netflix Film
I Used to Be Famous – Netflix Film
Jogi – Netflix Film
Mirror, Mirror – Netflix Film
Advertisement
Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard – Netflix Documentary
This Is the End
September 21st
The Perfumier – Netflix Film
Advertisement
September 22nd
The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone – Netflix Documentary
September 23rd
Advertisement
A Jazzman’s Blues – Netflix Film
ATHENA – Netflix Film
Lou – Netflix Film
September 24th
Advertisement
Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy – Netflix Film
September 26th
A Trip to Infinity – Netflix Documentary
Advertisement
September 27th
Elysium
The Munsters
Advertisement
September 28th
Blonde – Netflix Film
Inheritance
September 30th
Advertisement
Anikulapo – Netflix Film
Rainbow – Netflix Film
What We Leave Behind
List of TV shows:
Advertisement
September 1st
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN, episodes 13–24 – Netflix Anime
Liss Pereira: Adulting – Netflix Comedy
Off the Hook – Netflix Series
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, season two – Netflix Family
Advertisement
I Survived a Crime, season one
Story Time Book: Read-Along, season one
September 2nd
Buy My House – Netflix Series
Advertisement
Dated and Related – Netflix Series
Devil in Ohio – Netflix Series
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, season two – Netflix Series
Fakes – Netflix Series
Ivy + Bean – Netflix Family
Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go – Netflix Family
Advertisement
Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance – Netflix Family
You’re Nothing Special – Netflix Series
September 3rd
Little Women – Netflix Series
Advertisement
September 5
Call the Midwife, series 11
Cocomelon, season 6 – Netflix Family
Once Upon a Small Town – Netflix Series
September 6th
Advertisement
Bee and PuppyCat – Netflix Family
Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth – Netflix Comedy
Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy – Netflix Comedy
September 7th
Advertisement
Chef’s Table: Pizza – Netflix Documentary
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer – Netflix Documentary
September 8th
Advertisement
Entrapped – Netflix Series
September 9th
Cobra Kai, season five – Netflix Series
Merlí. Sapere Aude, season two – Netflix Series
Advertisement
Narco-Saints – Netflix Series
September 12th
Ada Twist, Scientist, season three – Netflix Family
Advertisement
September 13th
Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum – Netflix Comedy
In the Dark, season four
September 14th
Advertisement
El Rey, Vicente Fernández – Netflix Series
Heartbreak High – Netflix Series
The Lørenskog Disappearance – Netflix Series
Sins of Our Mother – Netflix Documentary
Advertisement
September 15th
Dogs in Space, season two – Netflix Family
Intervention, season 21
Terim – Netflix Documentary
Advertisement
September 16th
The Brave Ones – Netflix Series
Drifting Home – Netflix Anime
Fate: The Winx Saga, season two – Netflix Series
Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance – Netflix Family
Advertisement
Love Is Blind: After the Altar, season two – Netflix Series
Santo – Netflix Series
September 19th
Go Dog Go, season three – Netflix Family
Advertisement
September 20th
Patton Oswalt: We All Scream – Netflix Comedy
September 21st
Advertisement
Designing Miami – Netflix Series
Fortune Seller: A TV Scam – Netflix Documentary
Iron Chef Mexico – Netflix Series
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist – Netflix Documentary
Advertisement
September 22nd
Karma’s World, season four – Netflix Family
Snabba Cash, season two – Netflix Series
Thai Cave Rescue – Netflix Series
Advertisement
September 23rd
The Girls at the Black – Netflix Series
Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega, season two – Netflix Series
Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles – Netflix Family
Advertisement
September 24th
Dynasty, season 5
September 26h
Advertisement
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, chapter two – Netflix Family
September 27th
Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy – Netflix Comedy
Advertisement
September 28th
Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga – Netflix Documentary
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, season six – Netflix Series
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil, season two – Netflix Series
Advertisement
September 29th
The Empress – Netflix Series
September 30th
Advertisement
Entergalactic – Netflix Special
Floor is Lava, season three – Netflix Series
Human Playground – Netflix Series
Phantom Pups – Netflix Family
Also Read
Monica, O My Darling Netflix trailer, release date and cast
Trailer of Monica, O My Darling will arrive on August 30. The...