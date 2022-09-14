Advertisement
Netflix has released trailer for upcoming movie "The Stranger"

Netflix has released trailer for upcoming movie "The Stranger"

  • The Stranger is set to hit cinemas in Australia on October 6, 2022.
  • The movie is inspired by a real event in which cops arrest the main culprit behind the case.
  • The Crime Thriller is written and directed by Thomas M. Wright.
The Stranger, after a great screening at Cannes, the crime-thriller movie will soon be available on Netflix.

The film will now be released in Australian cinemas on October 6, 2022, and on Netflix on October 19, 2022.

In the novel The Stranger, a small group of undercover police posing as criminals and working for a powerful criminal organisation embark on an operation to find a murderer who has gone eight years without being caught.

The incident that served as the basis for the movie saw police apprehend the primary suspect in Daniel Morcombe’s kidnapping and murder.

Thomas M. Wright is the author and director of the crime thriller.

The list of Cast:

  • Joel Edgerton
  • Sean Harris
  • Steve Mouzakis
  • Jada Alberts
  • Brendan Cooney
  • Mike Foenander
  • Alan Dukes
  • Matthew Sunderland
  • Jeff Lang

