Netflix has released trailer for upcoming movie “The Stranger”

The Stranger is set to hit cinemas in Australia on October 6, 2022.

The movie is inspired by a real event in which cops arrest the main culprit behind the case.

The Crime Thriller is written and directed by Thomas M. Wright.

The Stranger, after a great screening at Cannes, the crime-thriller movie will soon be available on Netflix.

The film will now be released in Australian cinemas on October 6, 2022, and on Netflix on October 19, 2022.

In the novel The Stranger, a small group of undercover police posing as criminals and working for a powerful criminal organisation embark on an operation to find a murderer who has gone eight years without being caught.

The incident that served as the basis for the movie saw police apprehend the primary suspect in Daniel Morcombe’s kidnapping and murder.

The list of Cast:

Joel Edgerton

Sean Harris

Steve Mouzakis

Jada Alberts

Brendan Cooney

Mike Foenander

Alan Dukes

Matthew Sunderland

Jeff Lang

