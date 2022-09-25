Netflix ‘Pinocchio’ is praised after Disney’s production disappoints

Netflix recently published a bts clip from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio.

The stop-motion adaption of Pinocchio is far superior to Disney’s live-action version.

The Mexican director has a close relationship with the famous story.

Fans claim that the new stop-motion movie Pinnochio, which Netflix recently published a behind-the-scenes clip from, is far superior to Disney’s version.

Guillermo del Toro, a Mexican director, is in charge of the project and has a close relationship with Pinocchio, claiming that “no one character in history has had as deep a personal connection to him as Pinocchio.”

The first behind the scenes look at Guillermo del Toro’s ‘PINOCCHIO’. The film releases on December 9 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/lJnSVy1oqS — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 24, 2022

Stop motion is a digital art form, according to The Shape of Water director.

“Early stop-motion included atmospheric dust on the sets as well as the flicker of fur and fabric. And the flaw was kind of lovely to look at because it revealed how the thing was made.”

Del Toro’s Netflix adaptation will have a darker tone than Disney’s warm treatment of the character in the live-action movie.

One of the performers in the movie, Ron Perlman, said in an interview: “Del Toro would not be telling the story in the same kid-friendly way that Disney did.

He explained that the story will take place in Mussolini’s Italy, and that del Toro will add some historical context to the picture.”

The Pinnochio adaption by Del Toro was praised by many fans as being superior to the Disney version.

Ewan McGregor will voice Sebastian J. Cricket, and Gregory Mann will play Pinocchio.

While it is being screened in theatres, the movie will also be accessible on Netflix.