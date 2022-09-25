Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Netflix ‘Pinocchio’ is praised after Disney’s production disappoints
Netflix ‘Pinocchio’ is praised after Disney’s production disappoints

Netflix ‘Pinocchio’ is praised after Disney’s production disappoints

Articles
Advertisement
Netflix ‘Pinocchio’ is praised after Disney’s production disappoints

Netflix ‘Pinocchio’ is praised after Disney’s production disappoints

Advertisement
  • Netflix recently published a bts clip from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio.
  • The stop-motion adaption of Pinocchio is far superior to Disney’s live-action version.
  • The Mexican director has a close relationship with the famous story.
Advertisement

Fans claim that the new stop-motion movie Pinnochio, which Netflix recently published a behind-the-scenes clip from, is far superior to Disney’s version.

Guillermo del Toro, a Mexican director, is in charge of the project and has a close relationship with Pinocchio, claiming that “no one character in history has had as deep a personal connection to him as Pinocchio.”

Advertisement

Stop motion is a digital art form, according to The Shape of Water director.

“Early stop-motion included atmospheric dust on the sets as well as the flicker of fur and fabric. And the flaw was kind of lovely to look at because it revealed how the thing was made.”

Del Toro’s Netflix adaptation will have a darker tone than Disney’s warm treatment of the character in the live-action movie.

One of the performers in the movie, Ron Perlman, said in an interview: “Del Toro would not be telling the story in the same kid-friendly way that Disney did.

He explained that the story will take place in Mussolini’s Italy, and that del Toro will add some historical context to the picture.”

Advertisement

The Pinnochio adaption by Del Toro was praised by many fans as being superior to the Disney version.

Advertisement

Ewan McGregor will voice Sebastian J. Cricket, and Gregory Mann will play Pinocchio.

While it is being screened in theatres, the movie will also be accessible on Netflix.

Also Read

Netflix revealed premiere date of series ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’
Netflix revealed premiere date of series ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’

Netflix announced the launch date for The Witcher: Blood Origin. The prequel...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hrithik Roshan says being a star is unhealthy and a burden
Hrithik Roshan says being a star is unhealthy and a burden
Shilpa Shetty says she's 'taking forward only hope' to 2023
Shilpa Shetty says she's 'taking forward only hope' to 2023
Syra Yousuf bold gym outfit pictures goes viral
Syra Yousuf bold gym outfit pictures goes viral
Billie Eilish is speaking her truth about candy haters
Billie Eilish is speaking her truth about candy haters
Shae Gill's ascension made 2022 great
Shae Gill's ascension made 2022 great
Allison Williams speaks about Hollywood nepotism
Allison Williams speaks about Hollywood nepotism
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story