Netflix release the trailer of ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’

The Curse of Bridge Hollow, which is set to be published on October 14, 2022, has received an official trailer from Netflix.

The next Jeff Wadlow-directed film is a horror comedy about family and friends.

The Halloween-themed film depicts a character who does not believe in Halloween celebrations.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow trailer follows Syd as she and her family relocate to Bridge Hollow, a new hamlet where locals take Halloween to new heights. After mistakenly unleashing an evil spirit, Syd unintentionally brings the town’s terrifying decorations to life. They must stop the old spirit with the help of her friends and realistic father before every day becomes Halloween.

Take a look at the trailer for The Curse of Bridge Hollow below:

Wayans will star with Priah Ferguson, Kelly Rowland, Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins, Nia Vardalos, Lauren Lapkus, Holly J. Barrett, Myles Vincent Perez, Abi Monterey, and Helen Slayton-Hughes in the film.

The official synopsis for the upcoming film reads, “A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.”

