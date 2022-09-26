Netflix releases teaser of “Class,” Indian version of “Elite”

Rings of Power and House of the Dragon square off for Emmys
The Lord of the Rings prequel had an impressive debut with high...
Elite, one of the most popular Netflix series, is being remade as Class in India. The series was revealed at the most recent Netflix Global Fan Event, TUDUM.
Three working-class teenagers who enroll in a prestigious private school in Spain are the subjects of the original series, which is set there.
Conflict between them and the affluent children at the opulent school results in a murder.
The sixth season of the Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona-directed television series Elite is expected to air in 2023.
The same basic premise will be followed in the Indian translation of the show, although the screenplay has undergone significant modifications with the Indian audience in mind.
Three pupils from non-elite backgrounds enroll at Hampton International, a posh school in New Delhi, and things there undergo a permanent transformation.
The same basic premise will be followed in the Indian translation of the show, although the screenplay has undergone significant modifications with the Indian audience in mind.
Three pupils from non-elite backgrounds enroll at Hampton International, a posh school in New Delhi, and things there undergo a permanent transformation.
Watch the teaser below:
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.