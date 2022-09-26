Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Netflix releases teaser of “Class,” Indian version of “Elite”
Netflix releases teaser of “Class,” Indian version of “Elite”

Netflix releases teaser of “Class,” Indian version of “Elite”

Articles
Advertisement
Netflix releases teaser of “Class,” Indian version of “Elite”

Netflix releases teaser of “Class,” Indian version of “Elite”

Advertisement
  • Elite, one of the most popular Netflix series, is being remade as Class in India.
  • The sixth season of the Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona-directed television series will air in 2023.
  • Three working-class teenagers who enroll in a prestigious private school in Spain.
Advertisement

Elite, one of the most popular Netflix series, is being remade as Class in India. The series was revealed at the most recent Netflix Global Fan Event, TUDUM.

Three working-class teenagers who enroll in a prestigious private school in Spain are the subjects of the original series, which is set there.

Conflict between them and the affluent children at the opulent school results in a murder.

The sixth season of the Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona-directed television series Elite is expected to air in 2023.

The same basic premise will be followed in the Indian translation of the show, although the screenplay has undergone significant modifications with the Indian audience in mind.

Three pupils from non-elite backgrounds enroll at Hampton International, a posh school in New Delhi, and things there undergo a permanent transformation.

Advertisement

The same basic premise will be followed in the Indian translation of the show, although the screenplay has undergone significant modifications with the Indian audience in mind.

Three pupils from non-elite backgrounds enroll at Hampton International, a posh school in New Delhi, and things there undergo a permanent transformation.

Watch the teaser below:

Also Read

Rings of Power and House of the Dragon square off for Emmys
Rings of Power and House of the Dragon square off for Emmys

The Lord of the Rings prequel had an impressive debut with high...

Advertisement

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pakistani celebrities wishes for new year 2023
Pakistani celebrities wishes for new year 2023
Zara Noor Abbas-Asad Siddiqui Performs Umrah: See Pictures
Zara Noor Abbas-Asad Siddiqui Performs Umrah: See Pictures
Alia Bhatt says she will never regret having Raha at peak of career
Alia Bhatt says she will never regret having Raha at peak of career
Drake's Instagram video fuels arrest rumours
Drake's Instagram video fuels arrest rumours
Andy Cohen asks Nick Cannon about having more kids, 'Don't have a plan'
Andy Cohen asks Nick Cannon about having more kids, 'Don't have a plan'
Maula Jatt has been officially cancelled to be released in India
Maula Jatt has been officially cancelled to be released in India
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story