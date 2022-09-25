Netflix revealed premiere date of series ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’

Netflix announced the launch date for The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The prequel series will take place 1,200 years before The Witcher’s events.

Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain, Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry, Jacob Collins to star.

Netflix announced the launch date for The Witcher: Blood Origin, a spin-off of The Witcher, during its fan event Tudum.

The release dates of numerous new television shows and motion pictures were announced at the September 24 Tudum fan event hosted by Netflix. The release of Blood Origin, the precursor to The Witcher, was one of them.

After returning to season 2 in December 2021, the Henry Cavill fantasy series has planned even more spinoffs.

In addition to The Witcher: Blood Origin, a family-friendly Witcher series and an anime film are in development, according to Variety.

The prequel series will take place 1,200 years before The Witcher’s events and recount the tale of how the monster, human, and elf worlds were united by the merger of the spheres and the development of the first Witcher prototype.

Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain, Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry, Jacob Collins, Lizzie Annis, Huw Novelli, and more actors will also appear in the series.

While The Witcher season 3 has already wrapped its production and will be released in the summer of 2023, The Witcher: Blood Origin will make its premiere on December 25, 2022.

