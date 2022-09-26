Netflix: The cast of “Bridgerton” hints at romance in season 3

The main cast of Bridgerton give fans a sneak peek at the upcoming third season.

Luke Newton and Claudia Jessie are seen attempting to paint portraits of one another.

Nicole Coughlan reads first page of the script as a little preview of the upcoming season.

The main cast of Bridgerton has gathered to give fans a sneak peek at the upcoming third season of the Netflix series.

Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton, and Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise Bridgerton, can be seen attempting to paint portraits of one another in a new video that was released as part of Netflix’s TUDUM fan event. They are talking about the third season of the programme.

The two have chats as the on-screen siblings are busy painting their pictures, which may be a prelude to a Colin-Penelope relationship in the third season.

“Why can’t Colin see Penelope is his true love match?” asks Jessie.

Newton responds that his character struggles to see her as his true love match because ‘they met when they were so young in the cutest way possible.’

“When I reading the book, it was such a lovely story the way they met,” he shares.

“I think there’s a lot going on that he can’t see what’s in front of him, which, obviously for fans of the show, is very frustrating and sometimes they take that frustration out on me sometimes.”

Nicola Coughlan, who portrays Penelope Featherington, as well as the enigmatic gossip columnist Lady Whistledown pay the pair a visit.

Coughlan reads the first page of the script to the audience as a little preview of the upcoming season.

“Dearest Gentle reader, we’ve been apart for far too long,” greets Whistledown (who is usually voiced by Julie Andrews) in the opening lines of the season 3 premiere.

“At last, London’s smart set has made its return and so too has this author.

“As the season begins, the question on everyone’s minds is, of course, which newly minted debutante will shine the brightest. The crop this year appears to be dazzling indeed. Unfortunately, not every young lady can attract the light.”

