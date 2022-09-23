Netflix upcoming movie ‘Robbing Mussolini’ release date

The upcoming Netflix film Robbing Mussolini depicts a grand heist.

The streaming service has released an intriguing trailer for the action-adventure film Robbing Mussolini, which will be released on Netflix on October 26, 2022.

Robbing Mussolini is a heist action comedy full of humor and exciting adventures. The plot revolves around a ragtag band of resistance fighters planning an impossible heist at the end of WWII.

The heist was planned to steal Mussolini’s treasure from the fascist headquarters in Milan, which belonged to the man known as the Duce of Fascism, Benito Mussolini.

Cast List:

Pietro Castellitto

Matilda De Angelis

Filippo Timi

Tommaso Ragno

Luigi Fedele

Eugenio di Fraia

Isabella Ferrari

Also, check out the trailer here!