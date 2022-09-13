Netflix’s acclaimed series, The Crown has resumed filming

The Crown is allegedly back in production for its sixth and final season.

Production suspended on September 8 as a ‘symbol of respect’ for Queen Elizabeth II.

Imelda Staunton, an actress, will replace Olivia Colman as the Queen in the upcoming motion picture.

The acclaimed Netflix series The Crown is allegedly back in production for its forthcoming sixth and final season after pausing for one day following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The production of the popular royal series was put on hold after Buckingham Palace declared Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning queen, had passed away on September 8.

The award-winning series’ creator, Peter Morgan, stated that the choice was made as a “symbol of respect” for Queen Elizabeth II.

On Sunday, a few male actors were observed on the set of the historical drama at The Savoy Hotel in London, and there were numerous trucks parked down the street carrying set pieces.

With several big vehicles present, the route was blocked off to the general public.

After Netflix announced plans to suspend production for a day in honour of the late king, the current decision to resume filming the sixth season was made

The streamer also confirmed that there will be a similar gesture on Monday (September 19) for her state funeral. “Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.”

The British monarch’s life and reign are dramatised in The Crown. Imelda Staunton, an actress, will replace Olivia Colman as the Queen in the upcoming motion picture.

In the meantime, this year’s November will see the premiere of the acclaimed series’ fifth season.

