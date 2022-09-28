Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender will drool over young hero

Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender will star Aang, Zuko, Sokka, Katara, and Azula.

Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko decided not to return for the new season.

Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender is doing its best to make fans fawn over the young hero, despite the producers of the original programme choosing not to participate.

The video streaming behemoth announced the casting of various actors as members of the Water Tribe, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, and the Air Nomads, all of which are integral to the larger narrative of Aang and his friends’ quest to conquer the four elements.

The role of Ang will be assumed by Gordon Cormier. Dallas Liu plays Zuko, Ian Ousley plays Sokka, Kiawentiio plays Katara, and Elizabeth Yu plays Azula all at once.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee from The Mandalorian and Daniel Dae Kim as the Fire Lord Ozai from Lost will play Iroh’s supporting roles.

Many people are dubious about the ability of Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender to “do honour” to the original show, though.

Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the show’s original creators, decided not to return for the new season due to creative differences with the streaming service. Prior to this, the most recent Nickelodeon adaptation movie received the worst reviews upon its release.

The Netflix adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender will have eight episodes, each lasting an hour, although the premiere date has not yet been set.

