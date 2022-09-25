Advertisement
Netflix's Dead To Me makes a comeback with its final season

Netflix’s Dead To Me makes a comeback with its final season

Articles
Netflix’s Dead To Me makes a comeback with its final season

Netflix’s Dead To Me makes a comeback with its final season

  • Netflix’s Dead To Me will return for its third and final season.
  • The second season premiered in May 2020.
  • The third season was supposed to launch in July 2020, but the pandemic pushed it back.
After a long wait of two and a half years, Netflix’s Dead To Me has finally announced its return with its third and final season.

The second season of the dark comedy series, starring Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate, debuted on Netflix in May 2020.

The third season of the sitcom was supposed to launch in July 2020, but the pandemic pushed that date back, according to Deadline. The show will now premiere on November 17, 2022.

The second season concluded with Jen (Christina) and Judy (Linda) being involved in a car accident after a drunk Ben (James Marsden) hit their vehicle. Both of them awaken, hurt but still alive, and a slew of homicides, admissions, and financial success follow.

“I know you think you’re the reason all our problems started,” Jen says in the teaser. “But they existed long before we met and I’m so glad that we met, you were the best friend I’ve ever known and we survived because we had each other,” she continues.

Dead To Me has been a big hit for Netflix, garnering 30 million households for its first season’s viewing in just the first month of its release.

It even earned Christina an Emmy nomination. It placed fourth among the Top 10 Most Popular Series on Netflix in the United States in 2019.

