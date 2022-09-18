Fans react to House of the Dragon’s theme music, says it bring Game of Thrones memoirs
House of the Dragon is a prequel/spinoff of the popular series Game...
Finally, the streaming service has announced the release date and second season of the Mismatched series.
Mismatched season 2 will premiere on October 13, 2022, and it is based on Sandhya Menon’s Indian-American author Sandhya Menon’s 2017 young adult romance novel when Dimple Met Rishi.
Back in August, as the team began filming the second season, Rohit posted a photo with Prajakta and captioned it, “Ready for the feels, the drama, the romance, all over again, Season 02, Day 01 #Mismatched.”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Prajakta Koli also shared the news on Instagram with the message, “How to remain calm until this gets out now”?
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The creator and director of Mismatched Season 2, Akarsh Khurana, penned and shared a teaser and the premiere date on his official Instagram profile.
“Since December 2020, I’ve been asked the same question everywhere I went, both online and off. Finally, we have a solution today. Date your calendars! On October 14th, Mismatched Season 2 will premiere exclusively on @netflix in. Thrilling suspense, Intezaar shuru.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Entertainment News, Web Series News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.