Netflix’s most popular action movies

Netflix currently has a list of action movies available, ranging from modern to vintage films, as the most well liked action movies continue to gain fans on daily basis.

Currently on Netflix, the top action films are:

1. Spider-Man/Spider-Man 2

In recent years, Spider-Man has gained a huge fan base, and this film completely redefined what a comic book movie might be.

Because of Alfred Molina’s superb acting abilities for the role of Docs in Spider-Man 2, the superhero film immediately achieved success.

2. Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol

After three consecutive movies, Tom Cruise also helped the fourth franchise become a huge hit.

In Ghost Protocol, another live action film directed by Brad Bird, the Impossible Missions Force (IMF) has denied resources after being falsely accused of bombing.

3. The Old Guard

The Old Guard, a Netflix original film based on a comic book of the same name, stars Charlize Theron as the head of a squad of immortal assassins who have been defending humanity for centuries along with three other warriors.

After the warriors discover a new “immortal belonging” from their tribe, the story takes a new turn as they become a target for their hidden talents.

4. Men in Black

Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith play two secret agents who work for a business called Men in Black in the 1997 science fiction film directed by Barry Sonnenfeld.

These agents find alien life and keep it a secret from the rest of humanity. Men in Black II (2002) and Men in Black 3 (2012) are two more successful sequels that come after the first one.

