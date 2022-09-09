Advertisement
Netflix's royal drama The Crown confirms to pause filming after Queen's death

Netflix’s royal drama The Crown confirms to pause filming after Queen’s death

Netflix’s royal drama The Crown confirms to pause filming after Queen’s death

Helen Mirren pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Instagram

  • Netflix’s royal drama The Crown confirms to pause filming after Queen’s death.
  • Stephen Daldry stated that the cast would cancel the program if it was still airing when the Queen passed away.
  • She passed away on September 8 at the age of 96.
Netflix’s popular royal drama The Crown has stated that filming may be suspended out of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96.

The life, career, and general legacy of the 96-year-old Queen, who ruled Britain for 70 long years as its longest-reigning monarch in history, are the inspiration for Peter Morgan’s television series The Crown.

Immediately following the announcement of the Queen’s passing by Buckingham Palace, Morgan released an official statement in which he stated: “The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add, for now, only silence and respect.”

“I expect we will cease filming too, out of respect,” he continued.

The following season of the program will premiere on Netflix in November, and Morgan is anticipated to halt production.

The Crown director Stephen Daldry has already stated that the cast would cancel the program if it was still airing when the Queen passed away.

“None of us know when that day may come but it would be right and proper to pay respect to the Queen. It would be a straightforward act of respect and homage. She is well-known worldwide, so we ought to follow her example. She’s a fantastic woman and people will be upset,” Daldry had told back in 2016.

The historic monarch has been portrayed by a variety of actresses over The Crown’s five-season run, with Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton all getting the chance to play the role.

