Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ going on hiatus after Queen’s death

Queen Elizabeth passes away at the age of 96.

The monarch’s life and legacy are the inspiration for Peter Morgan’s television series.

Variety reports that Netflix’s popular royal drama The Crown has stated that filming may be suspended out of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96.

The life, career, and general legacy of the 96-year-old Queen, who ruled Britain for 70 long years as its longest-reigning monarch in history, are the inspiration for Peter Morgan’s television series The Crown.

Immediately following the announcement of the Queen’s passing by Buckingham Palace, Morgan released an official statement in which he stated: or now, just silence and respect.”

“I expect we will stop filming out of respect too,” he continued.

The following season of the programme will premiere on Netflix in November, and Morgan is anticipated to halt production.

The Crown director Stephen Daldry has already stated that the cast would cancel the programme if it was still airing when the Queen passed away.

“None of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen. It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She’s a global figure and it’s what we should do. She’s an extraordinary woman and people will be upset,” Daldry had previously said.

The historic monarch has been portrayed by a variety of actresses over The Crown’s five-season run, with Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton all getting the chance to play the role.

