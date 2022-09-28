Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin lead aspired to be “actually Superman”

Advertisement
  • Laurence O’Fuarain discussed how he looked up to Henry Cavill’s filming to obtain an incredible physique like him.
  • The performer said that he put pressure on himself to look like Cavill.
Laurence O’Fuarain, the star of Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin, discussed how he looked up to Henry Cavill during the prequel’s filming to obtain an incredible physique like him.

O’Fuarain talked about his physical preparation for the character of the warrior Fjall in Blood Origin in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The performer said that he put pressure on himself to look like Cavill, who played Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. Regarding Cavill’s role in the DC Extended Universe, O’Fuarain remarked, “He’s literally Superman.” Therefore, I was aware that I would need to work hard.

The actor went on to say that because of the force of the axe he used on set, he frequently didn’t even need to go to the gym after filming.

Naturally, I’d have to use the false one when we’re using it to fight, he said. It was always wise to simply respond to the weight of it in the typical takes where you’re not actively battling.

The prequel miniseries to The Witcher is known as The Witcher: Blood Origin. On December 25, 2022, the prequel series is scheduled for publication.

