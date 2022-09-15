Advertisement
  Netizens adore Junaid Jamshed Niazi's video featuring his daughter
Netizens adore Junaid Jamshed Niazi's video features his daughter

Young and attractive Pakistani model turned actor Junaid Jamshed Niazi made his small-screen debut in the drama series Sinf-e-Aahan opposite Yumna Zaidi. With her exceptional acting abilities and attractive appearance, Junaid quickly won the audience’s admiration and adoration. Junaid wed journalist and broadcaster Shajiaa Niazi in 2018. Ezzah, the couple’s gorgeous daughter, is a blessing.

Recently, Junaid posted a touching video with her daughter Ezzah on his own Instagram account. In the footage, it can be seen that as soon as Junaid touched down at the airport, his daughter rushed over to give dad a bear hug. Junaid captioned a video he shared with the phrase “The love between father and his daughter is unbreakable” and a heart emoji. Watch the video to see more!

 

A post shared by Junaid Niazi (@junaidniaziofficial)

Netizens showered the film with a tonne of love as soon as it appeared on social media. The tender exchanges between Junaid and his daughter were cherished by the internet community.

