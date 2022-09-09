Advertisement
Netizens believe Adnan Zafar (Ken Doll) looks like Khushhal Khan

  • Khushhal Khan is a Pakistani model and television actor.
  • He made his acting debut in the web series Midsummer Chaos.
  • Recently completed his play ‘Mushkil,’ which received a lot of accolades.
Khushhal Khan’s career has taken off following his outstanding performance in the drama ‘Mushkil.’ This includes his endearing relationship with Saboor Aly. His female fan base has grown significantly. We recently came across a video clip in which a social media user confused Adnan Zafar (Pakistani Ken Doll) for Khushhal Khan.

Adnan Zafar responded with a great answer. Ken Doll stated in the video, “The person you are associating me with has a very beautiful natural nose. Mine however is worth 15 lacs”

We applaud Adnan Zafar’s honesty and selflessness in appreciating Khushhal instead.

Khushhal Khan is a Pakistani model and television actor. Khan has won the Hum Style Award. He made his acting debut in the web series Midsummer Chaos, and afterwards in television serials including Qissa Meherbano Ka and Bebasi.

He recently completed his play ‘Mushkil,’ which received a lot of accolades and audiences adored the subtle resolution between Faraz and Sameen. Netizens have grown so fond of the show that they are clamouring for a second season of ‘Mushkil,’ as they want to see more love moments between the protagonists. Although the drama had a happy conclusion, it nonetheless left fans with broken hearts as they bid farewell to their favourite show.

