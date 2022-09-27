Advertisement
Netizens call Hania Aamir ‘cheap’ for her latest video with make-up-artist

Hania Aamir inviting fans for duet

  • Hania Amir has established herself as one of Pakistan’s top actresses.
  • Adnan Ansari posted a BTS video with Hania Amir.
  • The clip went viral on social media.
One of the most gifted and beautiful Pakistani actresses and models, Hania Aamir, has established herself in the profession as one of Pakistan’s top actresses with a string of excellent performances. On the work front, Hania’s performance in the drama series “Mere Humsafar” with Farhan Saeed has gotten her a lot of praise.

Adnan Ansari, a well-known makeup artist for celebrities, recently posted behind-the-scenes footage of a photoshoot with Hania on his official Instagram account. Hania is seen in the video having fun and relaxing while Adnan Ansari styles her for the photo shoot.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Celebrity Make up Artist. (@adnanansariofficial)

The fan base was astonished when the video clip quickly began to circulate on social media. The actress was condemned in the netzines for being close to the makeup artist and for acting in a cheap manner. What the audience had to say is below!

