Netizens praises Naseem Shah for match winning game

Naseem Shah, a young player, led Pakistan to a thrilling Asia Cup victory over Afghanistan. In the most elegant of ways, Naseem dashed the Afghans’ hopes just as the game began to swing in their favor!

In the Asia Cup’s Super 4, Pakistan and Afghanistan faced off against one another. Pakistan, which had won the toss, decided to bat first, confusing the Afghanis with their lethal bowling attack. One wicket each was taken by Naseem, Hasnain, Shadab, and Nawaz, while Haris Rauf secured two for the squad.

6 balls, 11 runs, and 1 wicket. Naseem Shah, a 19-year-old who is better recognized for his prowess with the ball than the bat, is currently on strike. Pakistanis were watching the final over with no hope, but then Naseem smashed two big sixes to seal the victory.

The game between Pakistan and Afghanistan is summarised in these humorous memes.

Advertisement