Netizens react to Feroze Khan and Aliza Sultan’s divorce

Taking to her Instagram account, the ex-wife of Feroze Khan revealed that the actor has been torturing her and she had to take a decision for the sake of her kids. Aliza also said that she has been in a toxic relationship with him for so long.

She wrote, ‘Our marriage of four years was an utter chaos. In addition to a continuous physical and psychological violence during this period, I had to endure infidelity, blackmailing and degradation at my husband’s hands. After careful consideration, I have reached the sad conclusion that I cannot spend my whole life in this horrific manner. The welfare and wellbeing of my children have played a significant role in this decision.

“I do not want them to grow up in a toxic, unhealthy and violent household. I’m afraid that their mental development and approach to life would be negatively impacted by exposure to such hostile environment. No kid should ever have to grow up feeling violence to be a normal part of relationships. I would rather teach them that no wounds are too deep to be healed, no scars too shameful to be concealed at the cost of one’s safety,” Aliza added.

According to the general public, Feroze Khan is also a poisonous, irate young man in real life. They said that Feroze Khan’s sister Dua previously expressed a desire to control her sister-in-law. After reading Syeda Aliza’s status, fans are reporting that they are genuinely disgusted. Aliza Sultan Khan is receiving their prayers. The responses to Syeda Aliza’s post are shown below.

It should be noted that Feroze and Aliza married in March 2018. The couple has two children, a boy and a girl. They’ve been giving netizens major couple goals ever since their marriage.

