Netizens suspects that Sajal Aly looks pregnant in recent photo

Netizens suspects if Sajal Aly looks pregnant in recent photo

Sajal Aly is thought to be one of the best and most experienced actresses in Pakistan. Her successful dramas have given her a lot of attention, and she is also thought to be the best actress in Pakistan right now.

Sajal became famous at a very young age, which is hard for many new actors today. Because of this, she started doing challenging photoshoots to become famous overnight.

Sajal Aly and actor Ahad Raza Mir’s marriage didn’t last long, and they got divorced very quickly. A lot of people on social media say that Ahad fell in love with other girls, which is why the two of them got a divorce.

Sajal Ali hasn’t told the public how many lies and truths are involved in this situation, and she never talks about her divorce.

On social media, pictures of Sajal Aly in which she is wearing a shalwar kameez without sleeves went viral. Well, the problem isn’t that she is seen without “sleeveless clothes.” The problem is that she is no longer married to Ahad Raza Mir. But why does she look pregnant in these pictures? Some people said that divorce makes a woman more beautiful.

