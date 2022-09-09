Advertisement
  • Social media users have compared Queen Elizabeth’s passing to that of Princess Diana.
  • Some referred to her “aversion” to Princess Diana’s efforts to combat AIDS.
  • Highlighted her speech, saying she told her to do something more pleasant.
Social media users have compared Queen Elizabeth’s passing to Princess Diana and even commented on how they interacted while still on earth.

Fans of the former Princess of Wales, Diana, took to Twitter to make reference to some past exchanges between the monarch and her then-daughter-in-law, while others paid respect and expressed their sorrow.

One started off by stating, “Y’all keep saying when Princess Diana see the Queen, they not in the same place baby. Put that down.”

“that evil [expletive] is playing flaming double dutch with Satan right now, she’s HANDLED. he been WAITING for her.” (sic)

Others referred to her “aversion” to Princess Diana’s efforts to combat AIDS and highlighted her speech, saying, “During the 1980s, the queen tried to stop Princess Diana’s work in HIV advocacy, telling her to do something ‘more pleasant.’”

“But Diana ignored her, instead using her platform to tackle stigma and offer comfort to terrified people sick with what was then a terminal illness.”

Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Princess Diana: ‘Shes evil!

