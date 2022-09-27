Netizens unveils old tweet of Arslan Naseer, calls him hypocrite

Netizens recently found an old tweet from YouTuber and actor Arslan Naseer, and because of it, they are calling him a hypocrite for going to the 8th Hum Awards in Canada.

In the old tweet, he made fun of celebrities for going to award shows while the country was in trouble and called them “sellouts” for “enjoying” a free trip to Canada.

Now, Naseer is getting criticism for going to the Hum Awards in Ontario on September 24 and, more than that, for having two different sets of rules.

Suna hai humare wo Celebrities jo Vote ke liye inspirational videos record ker rahey hotay hain #HumAwards ke liye Canada puhnchay hue hain? Jaahil sirf wo nahi jo Biryaani ki plate pe bikta hai, price har kissi ki hai, kaheen plate to kaheen free trip#ElectionPakistan2018 Advertisement — Arslan Naseer – CBA (@ArslanNaseerCBA) July 25, 2018

The YouTuber has come a long way since he worked for a company. Now he makes funny reviews of CBA (Comics by Arslan) comics and stars in the hit drama serial Paristan with Aymen Saleem. The entertainment industry gave him the credit he deserved when he won “Best Sensation Male” at this year’s Hum Awards.

Some of his followers and the CBA army are not happy about what he has done, but many of them are. But they are not upset about his award. They are upset about what he said in 2018 and his appearance at the award show.