Netzines hint at repeated dresses of Mahira khan and Hamina Amir at Hum Awards

Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan performed at the awards ceremony.

Both wore identical dresses to the old Hum Awards ceremony.

Critics say that the dresses are likely reproductions of older styles from the past.

Advertisement

The extravagant event of the 8th Hum Awards created a buzz on social media, and the awards took place in Hamilton, Canada. The massive awards ceremony made headlines on social media, and fans liked the event. Fans adored the awards and actors. The awards also sparked criticism due to the devastation caused by floods.

Well, fans also supported all of their favorite actors’ magnificent performances. Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan also performed at the award show, with Mahira performing her songs and Hania performing Nach Punjaban with Farhan Saeed. Here are snippets of upcoming performances!

Shortly after viewing the performances, fans speculated that the same actors wore the same dresses in different colors. Well, both actors wore identical dresses to the old Hum Awards ceremony. Hania wore a yellow floral choli with a multicolored lehenga for the previous awards performance of Perwaz Hai Junoon. In contrast, Mahira wore a blue version of the red net outfit she wore in the prior Hum awards performance. Here are historical performances!

Alluring Marwa posted the collage on their Instagram account, which also alluded to the repeated dresses. Almost everyone agreed with the page administrator that there is no innovation, and they are likely underfunded. People have also stated that the dresses are authentic reproductions of older styles. Here are the comments.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by ♡ 𝑨𝒍𝒍𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈.𝒎𝒂𝒘𝒓𝒂 ♡︎ (@alluring.mawra) Advertisement

Here are the netizens’ reactions:

Advertisement

Advertisement