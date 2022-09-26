Advertisement
Netzines hint at repeated dresses of Mahira khan and Hamina Amir at Hum Awards

Hania Amir and Mahira Khan – Instagram/IMDb

  • Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan performed at the awards ceremony.
  • Both wore identical dresses to the old Hum Awards ceremony.
  • Critics say that the dresses are likely reproductions of older styles from the past.
The extravagant event of the 8th Hum Awards created a buzz on social media, and the awards took place in Hamilton, Canada. The massive awards ceremony made headlines on social media, and fans liked the event. Fans adored the awards and actors. The awards also sparked criticism due to the devastation caused by floods.

Well, fans also supported all of their favorite actors’ magnificent performances. Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan also performed at the award show, with Mahira performing her songs and Hania performing Nach Punjaban with Farhan Saeed. Here are snippets of upcoming performances!

Shortly after viewing the performances, fans speculated that the same actors wore the same dresses in different colors. Well, both actors wore identical dresses to the old Hum Awards ceremony. Hania wore a yellow floral choli with a multicolored lehenga for the previous awards performance of Perwaz Hai Junoon. In contrast, Mahira wore a blue version of the red net outfit she wore in the prior Hum awards performance. Here are historical performances!

Alluring Marwa posted the collage on their Instagram account, which also alluded to the repeated dresses. Almost everyone agreed with the page administrator that there is no innovation, and they are likely underfunded. People have also stated that the dresses are authentic reproductions of older styles. Here are the comments.

Here are the netizens’ reactions:

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
