New album by Doja Cat inspired 90s German rave music

The 26-year-old rap sensation, whose actual name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, has “so many ideas” for her upcoming fourth studio album and revealed that, while she “can’t tell much” about it, it would have a “hint of rave culture.”

As she stated, “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now. I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on. I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun. I know that’s kind of the trend at the moment but I loved that stuff as a kid and now that I can express it (obviously, I couldn’t buzz my head and wear a furry bra and have a belly button piercing back then), I’m sort of embracing that. That’s kind of a hint to the album. Rave culture, not house.”

The singer of “Woman” continued by revealing that she is currently creating her own studio and that although she is warming up to the notion of collaborating with others, she has always preferred to record her music alone.

She told the media source, “There’s studios I go to; my friends have studios. I’m actually building a studio right now in my house, and I’m really excited about that. But that’s gonna take a little while, so for now, I have to go to certain places.My process has always been, I don’t work with people. I’m never in the studio with people. I think I’m getting better at being open to that idea but I like things being sent to me and then being in my own place of tranquility and doing it on my own.”

