Even the sign that announces Hollywood to the world is joining in a location where getting older is discouraged and facelifts are widespread.

In 2023, the nine-letter monument that watches over Hollywood will reach 100 years old, and like the time-traveling stars it keeps an eye on, it will still mostly look the same.

But as many talented people are aware, a little bit of nipping and tucking may keep one appearing young for life.

According to the Hollywood Sign Trust, who announced the renovation, the 45-foot (14-meter)-high sign will receive close to 400 gallons (1,500 litres) of paint and primer.

The 10-person crew will start their preparation and pressure-washing on Monday for the giant letters, which are perched on hills above the movie city.

The Hollywoodland sign was built as a billboard for an expensive real estate development and is a must-see for every movie enthusiast or visitor visiting Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, however, removed the final four letters in 1949, as the movie business began its golden period.

The slightly off-center sign above La La Land has undergone numerous renovations throughout the years, including a complete rebuild in 1978. 2012 saw its most recent painting.

According to Jeff Zarrinnam, head of the Hollywood Sign Trust, “The sign is the pride of Los Angeles and we are excited for fans all around the world to see this makeover for a very special 100th anniversary,”

The renovation is expected to be finished on November 1 and will take about eight weeks to complete. AFP

