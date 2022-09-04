Nicola Peltz ‘demands’ loyalty from Brooklyn against Victoria

Nicola Peltz has requested Brooklyn Beckham to take a stand in her dispute with Victoria Beckham, her mother-in-law according to reports.

Brooklyn and Peltz, who got married in April 2021, are now embroiled in arguments with Victoria’s family. Nicola is said to want her 23-year-old husband by her side during this trying period, despite the couple’s remoteness from David Beckham and his family.

A source told Daily Mail: “It’s awful for Brooklyn that his marriage has started out with so much stress between his mother and his new bride. Nicole has demanded loyalty from him at all costs,” they say.

Romeo, Brooklyn’s brother, is revealed to be the family’s calming figure.

The source added: “Romeo has been on the end of the phone to his brother ­morning, noon and night. He has also been talking to Nicola to try to smooth over the situation.”