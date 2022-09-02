Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Nicola Peltz reportedly left her wedding reception in tears

Nicola Peltz reportedly left her wedding reception in tears

Articles
Advertisement
Nicola Peltz reportedly left her wedding reception in tears

Nicola Peltz reportedly left her wedding reception in tears

Advertisement

 

  • Nicola Peltz is said to have walked out of her own wedding reception
  • Since Nicola’s wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, She and Victoria had a rocky relationship.
  • Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot earlier this year at her father Nelson Peltz’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in a star studded affair. 
    • Advertisement

Nicola Peltz is said to have walked out of her own wedding reception while bawling “her eyes out” after a tearful tribute to her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

Since Nicola’s wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, the millionaire heiress and the wife of former great player have apparently had a rocky relationship.

According to family members, it all started at the lavish ceremony when wedding guest and singer Marc Anthony gave a tearful speech in honour of Posh Spice.

“It was totally just an ode to Victoria and how awesome she is. Nicola loves to be the center of attention, especially on her wedding day. So this really, really (expletive) her off,” the source told

“She stormed off in the middle of her wedding reception with [sister] Brittany and her mom, and was crying her eyes out,” the insider added.

Advertisement

According to another source, while Nicola was definitely furious during the wedding, the underlying reason was not Marc’s speech, but the fact that Victoria stole their first dance song.

Nicola and Brooklyn were scheduled to dance to their favourite music, but the fashion designer allegedly hijacked the special time for her own mother-son dance.

“Brooklyn and Nicola knew Marc Anthony was close to the Beckhams and would of course be complementary to them in his talk,” the insider dished.

“If Nicola had been concerned about that, her father would not have paid to have Marc Anthony and his band perform,” the source added.

Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot earlier this year at her father Nelson Peltz’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in a star studded affair.

Also Read

Brooklyn Beckham got 70 tattoos for Nicola Peltz: ‘She always cries’
Brooklyn Beckham got 70 tattoos for Nicola Peltz: ‘She always cries’

Out of Brooklyn Beckham's 100 tattoos, 70 are tributes to Nicola Peltz,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Neha Dhupia wishes 1st wedding anniversary to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kushal
Neha Dhupia wishes 1st wedding anniversary to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kushal
King Charles to ‘stay out of’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drama
King Charles to ‘stay out of’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drama
Ayushmann Khurrana wants Vicky Donor 2 to be made after 10 years so
Ayushmann Khurrana wants Vicky Donor 2 to be made after 10 years so "Vicky can look for them"
Prince Harry will be shunned from returning to UK
Prince Harry will be shunned from returning to UK
Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 2 not slowing down, earns INR 196.46 crore since release
Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 2 not slowing down, earns INR 196.46 crore since release
Tina Turner mourns the death of her ‘beloved’ son Ronnie
Tina Turner mourns the death of her ‘beloved’ son Ronnie
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story