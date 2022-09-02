Nicola Peltz reportedly left her wedding reception in tears

Nicola Peltz is said to have walked out of her own wedding reception

Since Nicola’s wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, She and Victoria had a rocky relationship.

Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot earlier this year at her father Nelson Peltz’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in a star studded affair. Advertisement

Nicola Peltz is said to have walked out of her own wedding reception while bawling “her eyes out” after a tearful tribute to her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

Since Nicola’s wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, the millionaire heiress and the wife of former great player have apparently had a rocky relationship.

According to family members, it all started at the lavish ceremony when wedding guest and singer Marc Anthony gave a tearful speech in honour of Posh Spice.

“It was totally just an ode to Victoria and how awesome she is. Nicola loves to be the center of attention, especially on her wedding day. So this really, really (expletive) her off,” the source told

“She stormed off in the middle of her wedding reception with [sister] Brittany and her mom, and was crying her eyes out,” the insider added.

Advertisement

According to another source, while Nicola was definitely furious during the wedding, the underlying reason was not Marc’s speech, but the fact that Victoria stole their first dance song.

Nicola and Brooklyn were scheduled to dance to their favourite music, but the fashion designer allegedly hijacked the special time for her own mother-son dance.

“Brooklyn and Nicola knew Marc Anthony was close to the Beckhams and would of course be complementary to them in his talk,” the insider dished.

“If Nicola had been concerned about that, her father would not have paid to have Marc Anthony and his band perform,” the source added.

Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot earlier this year at her father Nelson Peltz’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in a star studded affair.

Also Read Brooklyn Beckham got 70 tattoos for Nicola Peltz: ‘She always cries’ Out of Brooklyn Beckham's 100 tattoos, 70 are tributes to Nicola Peltz,...