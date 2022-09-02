Nicola Peltz requested Victoria Beckham to design a wedding gown

Nicola Peltz asked Victoria Beckham to create her wedding dress.

The millionaire heiress had no intention of wearing the designer’s dress.

She opted for a custom made Valentino Haute Couture due to a last minute hiccup.

Nicola Peltz reportedly allowed Victoria Beckham to create her wedding gown even though she had no intention of wearing it on the big day.

Since Nicola got married to Victoria and David’s son Brooklyn Beckham, tensions between the millionaire heiress and the fashion designer have been evident.

When the ladies stopped commenting on each other’s social media postings like they did to before the wedding, fans first became aware of their difficult relationship.

Later media accounts about the purported conflict stated that Nicola’s refusal to wear a bridal gown created by her mother in law was the catalyst for the commencement of the conflict.

Nicola refuted the claims by saying, “I was going to and I really wanted to, but a few months later she realized her studio couldn’t make it, so then I had to pick another dress.”

Nicola was “always just going to let her design something,” according to a source. However, she would never hold that against her. She has far too many friends who are skilled designers.

“It’s like when your in laws claim to make the best meatballs but, despite your dislike of meatballs, you still allow them to prepare it. That is precisely what took place. She had no intention of ever donning it.

Nicola was considering wearing the dress created by Posh Spice, according to a different source who was aware of the controversy surrounding it.

The bride, however, changed her mind and opted for a custom made Valentino Haute Couture due to a last-minute hiccup.

The second source claimed that Valentino was worried that they wouldn’t have enough time to complete the outfit because Victoria didn’t inform the Peltzes that her atelier couldn’t manufacture the dress for Nicola until the very last minute.

Some insiders believe that the fight between Nicola and Victoria started on the wedding day, while others disagree, alleging that Victoria’s now-controversial dress was the main cause.

According to a source close to the situation, Nicola was outraged by Marc Anthony’s eulogy for the bride’s mother at the wedding.

As for Nicola, according to a different source, she really left the reception “bawling her eyes out” after Victoria hijacked Brooklyn’s first dance song and demanded her own mother son dance.

