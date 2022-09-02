Advertisement
Nicola Peltz requested Victoria Beckham to design her wedding gown despite having no intention of wearing it

  • Nicola Peltz requested Victoria to design her wedding gown with no0 intention of wearing it
  • Tensions between Nicola and Victoria have been obvious since Nicola married  Brooklyn Beckham.
  • Fans initially became aware of their difficult relationship when both ladies ceased commenting on each other’s social media posts
Nicola Peltz reportedly had her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham design a wedding gown for her despite not intending to wear it on her wedding day.

Tensions between the millionaire heiress and the fashion designer have been obvious since Nicola married Victoria and David Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham.

Fans initially became aware of their difficult relationship when both ladies ceased commenting on each other’s social media posts, as they had done before the wedding.

Later stories in the media said that the purported feud between the two began when Nicola refused to wear a wedding gown designed by her mother-in-law.

Refuting the allegations, Nicola told Variety, “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress.”

Now, a source told Daily Mail that Nicola was “always just going to let her design something. But she was never going put that on her. She has too many actually talented designer friends.”

“It’s like when you have an in-law, and they say they make the best meatballs, you hate meatballs, but you let them cook it anyway. That’s exactly what happened. She was never, ever going to wear it.”

However, another source with the knowledge of all the drama surrounding the dress, spilled to the outlet that Nicola was considering to wear the dress designed by Posh Spice.

But, a last-minute hitch made the bride change her mind and she switched to a custom-made Valentino Haute Couture.

 

“Valentino was concerned that they didn’t’ have enough time to do the dress because Victoria didn’t tell the Peltzes that her atelier couldn’t make the dress for Nicola until the last minute,” the second source said.

With several sources claiming that the now controversial dress was the real reason of the feud between Nicola and Victoria, other insiders are of the opinion that the war began on the wedding day.

An insider claimed that Nicola was offended when singer and guest at the nuptials, Marc Anthony, gave a gushing speech in honour of the mother of the groom.

Meanwhile, another source said that Nicola actually left the reception “crying her eyes out” when Victoria stole her first dance song with Brooklyn and requested her own mother-son dance.

