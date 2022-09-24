Nicola Peltz seen with Brooklyn, she claims Victoria ghosted her

After Nicola Peltz Beckham claimed her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham blanked her over a design for her wedding dress, she left the house with her husband Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham.

Brooklyn’s wife, 27, hid her face behind a folded piece of paper when they left the house on Friday for the Big Apple.

Nicola wore a straightforward black and blue dress along with long, luscious brown hair.

Her 23-year-old spouse walked her out of the house through a gate as he gave off a protective air.

With a white t-shirt, chinos, white sneakers, and a basic bracelet, Brooklyn kept his outfit unassuming.

They were first seen together after Nicola made the stunning claim that her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham had offered to design her wedding gown, only to turn down later proposals.

The heiress claims the original idea was for her to wear a custom crafted dress designed by his mother, Victoria, to her April wedding with Brooklyn, 23, but she later wore a magnificent couture Valentino gown.

Nicola, a newlywed, expressed her excitement at the possibility of donning a dress created by Victoria, who is now a fashion designer.

However, she claims that she didn’t hear from the 48-year-old ex-Spice Girl for days until she called to let her know that the dress for her wedding wouldn’t be made.

