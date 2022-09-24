Nicola Peltz seen with Brooklyn, she claims Victoria ghosted her

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz attend Amsterdam’s after-party
Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz attended the David O Russell's Amsterdam...
After Nicola Peltz Beckham claimed her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham blanked her over a design for her wedding dress, she left the house with her husband Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham.
Brooklyn’s wife, 27, hid her face behind a folded piece of paper when they left the house on Friday for the Big Apple.
Nicola wore a straightforward black and blue dress along with long, luscious brown hair.
Her 23-year-old spouse walked her out of the house through a gate as he gave off a protective air.
With a white t-shirt, chinos, white sneakers, and a basic bracelet, Brooklyn kept his outfit unassuming.
They were first seen together after Nicola made the stunning claim that her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham had offered to design her wedding gown, only to turn down later proposals.
The heiress claims the original idea was for her to wear a custom crafted dress designed by his mother, Victoria, to her April wedding with Brooklyn, 23, but she later wore a magnificent couture Valentino gown.
Nicola, a newlywed, expressed her excitement at the possibility of donning a dress created by Victoria, who is now a fashion designer.
However, she claims that she didn’t hear from the 48-year-old ex-Spice Girl for days until she called to let her know that the dress for her wedding wouldn’t be made.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.